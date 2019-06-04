US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Klahn VS K.Nishikori
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Bradley Klahn - Kei Nishikori
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bradley Klahn and Kei Nishikori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bradley
Klahn
Klahn
United States
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking108
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
3
2
3
B.Klahn✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic✓
6
79
B.Klahn
3
67
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
B.Klahn
4
4
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
B.Klahn✓
77
7
M.Copil
63
5
View more matches
Kei
Nishikori
Nishikori
Japan
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Trungelliti
1
1
A
K.Nishikori✓
6
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Nishikori
62
4
Y.Nishioka✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
66
6
77
K.Nishikori
78
2
64
Wimbledon men
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Nishikori
6
1
4
4
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
K.Nishikori✓
6
3
6
6
M.Kukushkin
3
6
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more