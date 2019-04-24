US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

B.Schnur VS B.Paire

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 7
LIVE - Brayden Schnur - Benoît Paire

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Brayden Schnur and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Brayden Schnur
Brayden
Schnur
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
92
Previous matches
Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
