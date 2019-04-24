US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
B.Schnur VS B.Paire
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 7
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Brayden Schnur and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Brayden
Schnur
Schnur
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age24
ATP ranking92
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
T.Paul✓
6
6
B.Schnur
1
2
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga✓
6
77
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden✓
6
2
6
B.Schnur
1
6
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
M.Baghdatis✓
6
6
6
ATP Delray Beach
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
B.Schnur
2
2
View more matches
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
B.Paire✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire✓
6
7
P.Gunneswaran
3
5
View more matches
