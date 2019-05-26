US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Stebe VS M.Cilic
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe - Marin Cilic
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
ATP ranking256
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
C.Stebe
2
1
S.Kwon✓
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Final
C.Stebe
3
2
A.Ramos✓
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sousa
6
1
2
C.Stebe✓
3
6
6
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic✓
6
6
78
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic✓
6
79
B.Klahn
3
67
