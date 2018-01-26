US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

H.Chung VS E.Escobedo

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Ernesto Escobedo

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Ernesto Escobedo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hyeon Chung
Hyeon
Chung
KoreaKorea
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
170
Ernesto Escobedo
Ernesto
Escobedo
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
206
