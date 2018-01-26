US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
H.Chung VS E.Escobedo
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
Match
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Ernesto Escobedo
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Ernesto Escobedo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking170
Previous matches
ATP Rotterdam
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
61
2
N.Basilashvili✓
4
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
2
6
2
4
P.Herbert✓
6
1
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung✓
65
65
6
6
6
B.Klahn
77
77
3
2
4
ATP Auckland
Singles
1st Round
J.Statham✓
7
6
H.Chung
5
3
ATP Pune
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gulbis✓
77
6
H.Chung
62
2
View more matches
Ernesto
Escobedo
Escobedo
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age23
ATP ranking206
Previous matches
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
E.Escobedo
3
6
1
M.Mmoh✓
6
4
6
ATP Barcelona
Singles
2nd Round
E.Escobedo
4
3
M.Jaziri✓
6
6
ATP Houston
Singles
1st Round
E.Escobedo
6
65
2
S.Johnson✓
3
77
6
Indian Wells Masters
Singles
2nd Round
E.Escobedo
4
3
F.López✓
6
6
Indian Wells Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
5
3
E.Escobedo✓
7
6
View more matches
