US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
H.Chung VS R.Nadal
31 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Rafael Nadal
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking170
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung✓
3
6
65
6
6
E.Escobedo
6
4
77
4
2
ATP Rotterdam
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
61
2
N.Basilashvili✓
4
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
2
6
2
4
P.Herbert✓
6
1
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung✓
65
65
6
6
6
B.Klahn
77
77
3
2
4
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Kokkinakis
A
R.Nadal✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Final
R.Nadal✓
6
6
D.Medvedev
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
