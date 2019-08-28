US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

H.Chung VS R.Nadal

31 August 2019 Starting from 18:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hyeon Chung
Hyeon
Chung
KoreaKorea
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
170
Previous matches
View more matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Roger Federer wants better prize money distribution

US Open
29/08/2019

Tanks for nothing: Kyrgios should be defaulted on spot, says Wilander

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal, holder Naomi Osaka continue U.S. Open bids on Day Four

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal sends John Millman to US Open exit

US Open
28/08/2019