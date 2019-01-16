US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Garín VS A.De Minaur
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Alex De Minaur
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín✓
3
77
6
64
6
C.Eubanks
6
65
4
77
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
4
1
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
C.Garín
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
64
C.Garín✓
6
77
View more matches
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur✓
65
6
6
M.Cecchinato
77
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
4
66
D.Evans✓
6
78
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more