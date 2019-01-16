US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Garín VS A.De Minaur

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Alex De Minaur

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
32
Previous matches
Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
38
Previous matches
