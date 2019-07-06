US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Evans VS L.Pouille
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Lucas Pouille
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Nadal✓
78
6
D.Evans
66
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
4
66
D.Evans✓
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
4
1
Y.Nishioka✓
6
6
View more matches
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic✓
77
6
L.Pouille
62
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
4
L.Pouille✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
3
66
L.Pouille✓
6
78
View more matches
