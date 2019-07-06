US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Evans VS L.Pouille

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Lucas Pouille

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniel Evans
Daniel
Evans
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
58
Previous matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
27
Previous matches
