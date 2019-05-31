US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

D.Goffin VS ...

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - David Goffin - ...

US Open men - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
15
