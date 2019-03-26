US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Kudla VS D.Lajovic
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
Match
LIVE - Denis Kudla - Dušan Lajovic
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Kudla and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Kudla
Kudla
United States
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking111
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla✓
3
6
77
6
J.Tipsarevic
6
1
65
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
4
63
R.Haase✓
6
77
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
3
66
L.Pouille✓
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
0
4
T.Paul✓
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin✓
6
6
D.Kudla
3
4
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
7
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
3
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Andújar✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
64
4
