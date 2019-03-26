US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Kudla VS D.Lajovic

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 17
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Denis Kudla - Dušan Lajovic

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denis Kudla and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denis Kudla
Denis
Kudla
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
111
Previous matches
View more matches
Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
29
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic hammers Denis Kudla in straight sets

Wimbledon men
03/07/2019

French Open 2019 - Alexander Zverev sbeats Dusan Lajovic, Stan Wawrinka defeats Grigor Dimitrov

Roland-Garros
01/06/2019

Dusan Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo Masters
20/04/2019

Nick Kyrgios’ underarm serve backed by Judy Murray as ‘genius’

Miami Masters
26/03/2019