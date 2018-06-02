US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

D.Shapovalov VS F.Auger-Aliassime

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
Match
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Félix Auger-Aliassime

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
19
Previous matches
