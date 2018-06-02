US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
D.Shapovalov VS F.Auger-Aliassime
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Félix Auger-Aliassime
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
4
L.Pouille✓
6
6
View more matches
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking19
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
4
View more matches
