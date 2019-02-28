US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Schwartzman VS E.Gerasimov

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Egor Gerasimov

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
View more matches
Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
129
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocks out Kyle Edmund as Diego Schwartzman downs Marin Cilic

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019

Djokovic downs Schwartzman to set up Nadal showdown

Rome Masters
18/05/2019

Tennis news - Kei Nishikori stunned by Hubert Hurkacz, Rafa Nadal crushes Diego Schwartzman

Indian Wells Masters
12/03/2019

Tennis news - Cameron Norrie stuns Diego Schwartzman, Johanna Konta hammers Varvara Flink

ATP Acapulco
28/02/2019