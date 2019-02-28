US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Schwartzman VS E.Gerasimov
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Egor Gerasimov
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista✓
6
7
D.Schwartzman
2
5
View more matches
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking129
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov✓
7
77
77
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
ATP Dubai
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
3
1
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
6
ATP Dubai
Singles
1st Round
E.Gerasimov✓
77
77
R.Haase
62
65
ATP Marseille
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco✓
4
6
7
E.Gerasimov
6
3
5
View more matches
