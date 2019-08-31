US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman VS R.Nadal
4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Rafael Nadal
US Open men - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
View more matches
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Kokkinakis
A
R.Nadal✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Final
R.Nadal✓
6
6
D.Medvedev
3
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more