US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final

D.Schwartzman VS R.Nadal

4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
User comments

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
