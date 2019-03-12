US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
D.Schwartzman VS R.Haase
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 11
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Robin Haase
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Robin Haase live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista✓
6
7
D.Schwartzman
2
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
6
65
4
D.Schwartzman✓
3
77
6
View more matches
Robin
Haase
Haase
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)71
- Age32
ATP ranking143
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
R.Haase
3
4
J.Millman✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
6
3
4
R.Haase✓
4
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
4
63
R.Haase✓
6
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud✓
6
3
6
R.Haase
3
6
1
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev✓
6
6
R.Haase
3
2
View more matches
