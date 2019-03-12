US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

D.Schwartzman VS R.Haase

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 11
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Robin Haase

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Robin Haase live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
Robin Haase
Robin
Haase
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    71
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
143
Previous matches
