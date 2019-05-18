US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

D.Schwartzman VS T.Sandgren

31 August 2019 Starting from 23:00

Grandstand
User comments

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Tennys Sandgren

US Open men - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Tennys Sandgren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
21
Tennys Sandgren
Tennys
Sandgren
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
72
