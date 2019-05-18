US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Schwartzman VS T.Sandgren
31 August 2019 Starting from 23:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Tennys Sandgren
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Tennys Sandgren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman✓
77
6
View more matches
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age28
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren✓
1
62
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
View more matches
