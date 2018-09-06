US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Koepfer VS N.Basilashvili
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Dominik Koepfer - Nikoloz Basilashvili
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominik Koepfer and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominik
Koepfer
Koepfer
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age25
ATP ranking118
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
77
5
7
J.Munar
4
62
7
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer
3
4
T.Fritz✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Koepfer
0
3
5
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
7
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
4
711
6
F.Krajinovic
3
6
69
1
View more matches
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brooksby
6
63
5
2
N.Basilashvili✓
3
77
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili✓
3
6
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev✓
64
6
6
N.Basilashvili
77
4
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev✓
7
5
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
View more matches
