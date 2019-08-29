US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Koepfer VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Dominik Koepfer - ...
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominik Koepfer and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominik
Koepfer
Koepfer
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age25
ATP ranking118
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
77
5
7
J.Munar
4
62
7
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer
3
4
T.Fritz✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Koepfer
0
3
5
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
7
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
4
711
6
F.Krajinovic
3
6
69
1
