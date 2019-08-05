US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
F.López VS D.Medvedev
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Feliciano López - Daniil Medvedev
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Feliciano
López
López
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age37
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
3
1
A
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman✓
64
77
6
F.López
77
62
3
View more matches
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dellien
3
5
7
3
D.Medvedev✓
6
7
5
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
4
1
2
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
6
3
3
D.Medvedev✓
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
2
3
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
21/08/2019
US Open 2019 - Daniil Medvedev out to dash Novak Djokovic’s dream of Grand Slam No 17
US Open