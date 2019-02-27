US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

F.López VS Y.Nishioka

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Feliciano López - Yoshihito Nishioka

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Feliciano López
Feliciano
López
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    37
ATP ranking
61
Previous matches
View more matches
Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
59
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance to quarter-finals at Citi Open

ATP Washington
02/08/2019

Lopez beats Simon to Queen's title in thriller

Fever-Tree Championships
23/06/2019

French Open 2019 – Juan Martin del Potro survives five-set battle to reach third round

Roland-Garros men
30/05/2019

Tennis news - Johanna Konta advances at Mexico Open while Cam Norrie beats Nishioka in Acapulco

WTA Acapulco
27/02/2019