US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
F.López VS Y.Nishioka
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Feliciano López - Yoshihito Nishioka
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Feliciano
López
López
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age37
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
3
1
A
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman✓
64
77
6
F.López
77
62
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
4
6
7
6
F.López
6
4
5
4
View more matches
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka✓
3
6
6
6
M.Giron
6
4
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin✓
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Nishikori
62
4
Y.Nishioka✓
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka✓
7
5
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
30/05/2019
French Open 2019 – Juan Martin del Potro survives five-set battle to reach third round
Roland-Garros men