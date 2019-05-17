US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Verdasco VS H.Chung
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Hyeon Chung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
3
6
6
T.Kamke
3
6
1
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
4
0
A
B.Paire✓
6
0
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Verdasco
4
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos✓
6
77
F.Verdasco
4
64
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking170
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung✓
3
6
65
6
6
E.Escobedo
6
4
77
4
2
ATP Rotterdam
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
61
2
N.Basilashvili✓
4
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
2
6
2
4
P.Herbert✓
6
1
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung✓
65
65
6
6
6
B.Klahn
77
77
3
2
4
ATP Auckland
Singles
1st Round
J.Statham✓
7
6
H.Chung
5
3
