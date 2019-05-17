US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
F.Verdasco VS T.Kamke
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 7
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Tobias Kamke live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
4
0
A
B.Paire✓
6
0
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Verdasco
4
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos✓
6
77
F.Verdasco
4
64
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos✓
6
6
F.Verdasco
2
4
Tobias
Kamke
Kamke
Germany
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking231
Previous matches
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Ebden✓
4
78
6
T.Kamke
6
66
4
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
T.Kamke✓
77
7
A.Mannarino
65
5
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
3
T.Kamke✓
6
6
ATP Montpellier
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
77
T.Kamke
2
63
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev✓
6
77
T.Kamke
3
65
