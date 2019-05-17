US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

F.Verdasco VS T.Kamke

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 7
LIVE - Fernando Verdasco - Tobias Kamke

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Tobias Kamke live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fernando Verdasco
Fernando
Verdasco
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
34
Tobias Kamke
Tobias
Kamke
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
231
