US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
F.Krajinovic VS C.Stebe
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 4
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
3
7
6
T.Berdych
6
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
A.Zverev✓
2
7
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
66
7
6
M.Kližan
78
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
3
3
F.Krajinovic✓
6
6
View more matches
Cedrik-Marcel
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
ATP ranking256
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
C.Stebe
2
1
S.Kwon✓
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Final
C.Stebe
3
2
A.Ramos✓
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sousa
6
1
2
C.Stebe✓
3
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
T.Fabbiano
4
6
4
C.Stebe✓
6
2
6
View more matches
