US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
G.Monfils VS A.Ramos
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Albert Ramos
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
6
3
77
R.Bautista
4
6
62
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
4
0
G.Monfils✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
I.Ivashka
3
66
G.Monfils✓
6
78
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Final
D.Thiem✓
77
6
A.Ramos
6
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
C.Ruud
5
4
A.Ramos✓
7
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Ramos✓
6
6
J.Chardy
3
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos✓
6
6
J.Munar
2
3
