US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
G.Monfils VS D.Shapovalov
1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Denis Shapovalov
US Open men - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
6
3
77
R.Bautista
4
6
62
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more