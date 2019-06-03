US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Monfils VS M.Copil
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Marius Copil
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
6
3
77
R.Bautista
4
6
62
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
4
0
G.Monfils✓
6
6
View more matches
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking93
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
77
77
M.Copil
64
64
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Torpegaard
1
7
3
M.Copil✓
6
5
6
View more matches
