US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

G.Monfils VS M.Copil

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Marius Copil

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
93
Previous matches
