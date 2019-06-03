US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
G.Monfils VS P.Andújar
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Pablo Andújar
US Open men - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
