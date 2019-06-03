US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

G.Monfils VS P.Andújar

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Pablo Andújar

US Open men - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches
Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal to meet Medvedev for Montreal title after Monfils injury

Montreal Masters
11/08/2019

Tennis news - Gael Monfils wins tough quarter-final to set up Nadal clash

Montreal Masters
11/08/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal survives scare against Fabio Fognini in Montreal

Montreal Masters
10/08/2019

French Open 2019: Inspired Thiem eases past Monfils in straight sets

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019