US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Barrère VS D.Goffin
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
LIVE - Grégoire Barrère - David Goffin
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grégoire Barrère and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking109
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pouille✓
6
77
6
G.Barrère
1
6
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
6
4
3
3
G.Barrère✓
3
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
6
78
0
7
G.Barrère
3
66
6
5
View more matches
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin✓
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin✓
78
6
A.Mannarino
66
2
View more matches
