US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
G.Dimitrov VS A.De Minaur
1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Alex De Minaur
US Open men - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking78
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
A
G.Dimitrov✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
G.Dimitrov
4
4
View more matches
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
2
6
K.Nishikori
2
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
View more matches
