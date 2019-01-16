US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
H.Laaksonen VS D.Shapovalov
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Henri Laaksonen - Denis Shapovalov
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Henri Laaksonen and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Henri
Laaksonen
Laaksonen
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age27
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen✓
77
78
2
3
77
M.Cecchinato
63
66
6
6
62
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Lee✓
77
6
H.Laaksonen
64
1
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
0
3
A.Ramos✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
61
5
N.Jarry✓
77
7
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
6
H.Laaksonen
1
4
3
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
