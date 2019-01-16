US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

H.Laaksonen VS D.Shapovalov

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
LIVE - Henri Laaksonen - Denis Shapovalov

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Henri Laaksonen and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Henri Laaksonen
Henri
Laaksonen
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
119
Previous matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
