US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
H.Laaksonen VS M.Cecchinato
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 14
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Henri Laaksonen - Marco Cecchinato
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Henri Laaksonen and Marco Cecchinato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Henri
Laaksonen
Laaksonen
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age27
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Lee✓
77
6
H.Laaksonen
64
1
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
0
3
A.Ramos✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
61
5
N.Jarry✓
77
7
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
6
H.Laaksonen
1
4
3
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen✓
6
6
77
P.Martínez
1
0
64
View more matches
Marco
Cecchinato
Cecchinato
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age26
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman✓
65
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur✓
65
6
6
M.Cecchinato
77
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
6
65
4
D.Schwartzman✓
3
77
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy✓
710
7
M.Cecchinato
68
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
30/05/2019
French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic cruises past Henri Laaksonen to reach third round
Roland-Garros men
16/01/2019
Tennis news - Alex De Minaur comes back from the brink to beat qualifier Laaksonen
Australian Open