US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

H.Dellien VS D.Medvedev

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Hugo Dellien - Daniil Medvedev

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hugo Dellien and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hugo Dellien
Hugo
Dellien
BoliviaBolivia
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
84
Previous matches
View more matches
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Daniil Medvedev confirms dark horse tag with efficient first-round victory

US Open
26/08/2019

US Open 2019 - Daniil Medvedev out to dash Novak Djokovic’s dream of Grand Slam No 17

US Open
21/08/2019

Rafael Nadal crushes Daniil Medvedev to retain Rogers Cup title

Montreal Masters
12/08/2019

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios fights off back spasms to beat Daniil Medvedev and win Citi Open title

ATP Washington
05/08/2019