US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
H.Dellien VS D.Medvedev
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Hugo Dellien - Daniil Medvedev
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hugo Dellien and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hugo
Dellien
Dellien
Bolivia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age26
ATP ranking84
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
3
4
6
3
A
H.Dellien✓
6
6
2
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés✓
3
6
6
H.Dellien
6
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
H.Dellien
4
3
N.Basilashvili✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
J.Londero✓
4
7
6
H.Dellien
6
5
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
H.Dellien✓
6
2
E.Gulbis
2
1
A
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
4
1
2
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
6
3
3
D.Medvedev✓
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
2
3
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
