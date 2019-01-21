US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
I.Karlovic VS F.Tiafoe
27 August 2019 Starting from 23:00
Court 17
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ivo Karlovic - Frances Tiafoe
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ivo Karlovic and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ivo
Karlovic
Karlovic
Croatia
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)104
- Age40
ATP ranking79
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo✓
6
614
77
I.Karlovic
4
716
65
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
66
67
G.Andreozzi✓
78
79
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
I.Karlovic
3
78
3
77
4
T.Fabbiano✓
6
66
6
64
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
A.Arnaboldi
4
4
64
I.Karlovic✓
6
6
77
View more matches
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe✓
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista✓
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
22/01/2019
Tennis news - Ruthless Rafael Nadal ends Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open fairytale
Australian Open
22/01/2019
As it happened - Rafael Nadal demolishes Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to reach semi-finals
Australian Open men