US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

I.Karlovic VS F.Tiafoe

27 August 2019 Starting from 23:00

Court 17
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ivo Karlovic - Frances Tiafoe

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ivo Karlovic and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ivo Karlovic
Ivo
Karlovic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    104
  • Age
    40
ATP ranking
79
Previous matches
View more matches
Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
45
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas both suffer surprise defeats

Wimbledon men
01/07/2019

Tennis news - Ruthless Rafael Nadal ends Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open fairytale

Australian Open
22/01/2019

As it happened - Rafael Nadal demolishes Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to reach semi-finals

Australian Open men
22/01/2019

Tennis news - Frances Tiafoe takes on Rafa Nadal hoping to keep Australian Open dream alive

Australian Open
21/01/2019