US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

J.Struff VS C.Ruud

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 15
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Casper Ruud

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Casper Ruud live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
37
Previous matches
View more matches
Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorwayNorway
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
54
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Unseeded Struff knocks out Tsitsipas in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
14/08/2019

Berrettini eases past Struff in Stuttgart, to face Auger-Aliassime in final

ATP Stuttgart
15/06/2019

French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic canters into Roland Garros quarter-finals

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer battles past Ruud to reach last 16 in historic win

Roland-Garros men
31/05/2019