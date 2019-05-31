US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
J.Struff VS C.Ruud
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 15
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Casper Ruud
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Casper Ruud live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
View more matches
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking54
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
C.Ruud
5
4
A.Ramos✓
7
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more