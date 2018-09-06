US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Brooksby VS N.Basilashvili
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jenson Brooksby - Nikoloz Basilashvili
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jenson Brooksby and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jenson
Brooksby
Brooksby
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Berdych
1
6
4
4
J.Brooksby✓
6
2
6
6
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili✓
3
6
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev✓
64
6
6
N.Basilashvili
77
4
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev✓
7
5
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
4
View more matches
