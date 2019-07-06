US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

J.Tsonga VS T.Sandgren

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
User comments

LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Tennys Sandgren

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tennys Sandgren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
65
Previous matches
Tennys Sandgren
Tennys
Sandgren
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
