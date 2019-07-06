US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
J.Tsonga VS T.Sandgren
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Tennys Sandgren
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tennys Sandgren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga✓
6
2
7
K.Khachanov
4
6
5
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga✓
6
77
Wimbledon men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Tsonga
2
3
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age28
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
4
64
R.Albot✓
6
77
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik✓
0
6
6
T.Sandgren
6
3
0
