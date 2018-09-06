US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

J.Sousa VS J.Thompson

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 6
LIVE - João Sousa - Jordan Thompson

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
44
Previous matches
Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
55
Previous matches
