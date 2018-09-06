US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
J.Sousa VS J.Thompson
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 6
LIVE - João Sousa - Jordan Thompson
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
6
3
4
R.Haase✓
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
6
3
2
D.Shapovalov✓
2
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sousa
6
1
2
C.Stebe✓
3
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
6
3
5
J.Sousa✓
4
6
7
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
G.Moroni
4
4
J.Sousa✓
6
6
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka✓
7
5
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
77
J.Thompson
3
64
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Thompson✓
68
6
7
J.Struff
710
4
5
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
5
3
J.Thompson✓
7
6
