US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
J.Isner VS G.García-López
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - John Isner - Guillermo García-López
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Guillermo García-López live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire✓
77
6
J.Isner
63
3
Guillermo
García-López
García-López
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age36
ATP ranking165
Previous matches
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík✓
61
6
6
G.García-López
77
2
3
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
G.García-López
1
6
3
2
F.Delbonis✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Houston
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey✓
6
6
G.García-López
4
3
ATP Houston
Singles
1st Round
G.García-López✓
65
6
6
N.Rubin
77
3
3
ATP Acapulco
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey✓
6
6
G.García-López
3
2
