US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Isner VS J.Struff
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - John Isner - Jan-Lennard Struff
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Isner✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
View more matches
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
View more matches
