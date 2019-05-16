US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
J.Isner VS M.Cilic
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - John Isner - Marin Cilic
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Isner✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic✓
6
6
78
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
4
