US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
6
6
6
28 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - John Millman - Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
View more matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal sends John Millman to U.S. Open exit

US Open
28/08/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic finds comfort zone early at U.S. Open

US Open
27/08/2019

VOTE: Who's going to win 2019 US Open men's singles?

US Open
25/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Former finalist Kevin Anderson out of U.S. Open with knee injury

US Open
24/08/2019