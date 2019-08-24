US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
28 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - John Millman - Rafael Nadal
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
R.Haase
3
4
J.Millman✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman✓
65
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman✓
64
77
6
F.López
77
62
3
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
Final
R.Nadal✓
6
6
D.Medvedev
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Nadal✓
6
6
G.Pella
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Nadal✓
78
6
D.Evans
66
4
