US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
J.Kovalík VS A.Bedene
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 15
LIVE - Jozef Kovalík - Aljaž Bedene
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jozef Kovalík and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jozef
Kovalík
Kovalík
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík✓
61
6
6
G.García-López
77
2
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
63
4
J.Sousa✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
1
3
1
R.Haase✓
6
6
6
ATP Antalya
Singles
1st Round
V.Troicki✓
77
6
J.Kovalík
63
4
View more matches
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
7
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
5
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
3
2
A.Bedene✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
3
6
6
77
A.Bedene
6
3
2
63
Fever-Tree Championships
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
3
63
M.Raonic✓
6
77
View more matches
