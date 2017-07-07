US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

J.Kovalík VS A.Bedene

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 15
LIVE - Jozef Kovalík - Aljaž Bedene

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jozef Kovalík and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jozef Kovalík
Jozef
Kovalík
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
-
Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
