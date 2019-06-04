US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
K.Nishikori VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Kei Nishikori - ...
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kei Nishikori and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kei
Nishikori
Nishikori
Japan
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
2
6
3
5
K.Nishikori✓
6
4
6
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Trungelliti
1
1
A
K.Nishikori✓
6
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Nishikori
62
4
Y.Nishioka✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
66
6
77
K.Nishikori
78
2
64
Wimbledon men
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Nishikori
6
1
4
4
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
