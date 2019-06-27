US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
K.Edmund VS P.Andújar
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Pablo Andújar
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
7
K.Edmund
2
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Gojowczyk✓
6
4
6
K.Edmund
3
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem✓
77
6
P.Andújar
64
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
4
4
P.Andújar✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
3
6
6
L.Mayer
6
3
2
