US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

K.Edmund VS P.Andújar

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Pablo Andújar

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
31
Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
70
