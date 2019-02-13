US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
L.Harris VS E.Gerasimov
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking100
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris✓
77
4
6
J.Munar
65
6
1
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
K.Edmund✓
6
6
L.Harris
1
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
6
1
2
2
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking129
Previous matches
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
ATP Dubai
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
3
1
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
6
ATP Dubai
Singles
1st Round
E.Gerasimov✓
77
77
R.Haase
62
65
ATP Marseille
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco✓
4
6
7
E.Gerasimov
6
3
5
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino✓
77
6
E.Gerasimov
63
3
