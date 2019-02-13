US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

L.Harris VS E.Gerasimov

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
LIVE - Lloyd Harris - Egor Gerasimov

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
100
Previous matches
Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
129
Previous matches
