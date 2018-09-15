US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

L.Sonego VS M.Granollers

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 9
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Marcel Granollers

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Marcel Granollers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
View more matches
Marcel Granollers
Marcel
Granollers
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
91
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios cruises past Lorenzo Sonego in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
13/08/2019

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego downs Miomir Kecmanovic to win Antalya Open

ATP Antalya
29/06/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer triumphant on Roland Garros return

Roland-Garros
26/05/2019

Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut win doubles as France beat Spain to reach Davis Cup final

15/09/2018