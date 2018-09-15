US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
L.Sonego VS M.Granollers
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 9
Match
LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Marcel Granollers
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Marcel Granollers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem✓
6
78
L.Sonego
3
66
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Verdasco
4
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
View more matches
Marcel
Granollers
Granollers
Spain
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age33
ATP ranking91
Previous matches
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini✓
4
6
6
M.Granollers
6
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
L.Gómez
0
1
M.Granollers✓
6
6
ATP Newport
Singles
Semifinal
M.Granollers
65
6
4
A.Bublik✓
77
3
6
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Zverev
3
0
M.Granollers✓
6
6
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
M.Granollers✓
6
78
J.Thompson
2
66
View more matches
