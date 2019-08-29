US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
M.Cilic VS R.Nadal
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Marin Cilic - Rafael Nadal
US Open men - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic✓
6
6
78
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem✓
79
6
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Kokkinakis
A
R.Nadal✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Final
R.Nadal✓
6
6
D.Medvedev
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal✓
G.Monfils
A
