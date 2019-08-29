US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

M.Cilic VS R.Nadal

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Marin Cilic - Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal eases into fourth round with win over Chung Hyeon

US Open
31/08/2019

Tennis Legends: Who is the best of the best? Why is Novak Djokovic so good?

US Open
31/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Roger Federer wants better prize money distribution

US Open
29/08/2019

Tanks for nothing: Kyrgios should be defaulted on spot, says Wilander

US Open
29/08/2019