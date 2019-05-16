US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kližan VS M.Cilic
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
LIVE - Martin Kližan - Marin Cilic
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Martin Kližan and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Martin
Kližan
Kližan
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking83
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
65
77
64
M.Bachinger✓
77
65
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
66
7
6
M.Kližan
78
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Altmaier
2
2
M.Kližan✓
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
6
3
5
F.Bagnis✓
4
6
7
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic✓
6
79
B.Klahn
3
67
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
4
67
D.Medvedev✓
6
79
