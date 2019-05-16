US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

M.Kližan VS M.Cilic

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Martin Kližan - Marin Cilic

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Martin Kližan and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Martin Kližan
Martin
Kližan
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
83
Previous matches
View more matches
Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocks out Kyle Edmund as Diego Schwartzman downs Marin Cilic

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019

Anderson makes winning return from injury at Queen's

ATP Queen's
17/06/2019

French Open 2019: Marin Cilic up and running at Roland Garros

Roland-Garros
26/05/2019

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Osaka through to quarter-finals in Rome

Rome Masters
16/05/2019