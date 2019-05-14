US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
M.Berrettini VS A.Popyrin
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
M.Berrettini
1
2
2
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
65
77
4
77
6
D.Schwartzman
77
62
6
65
3
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking105
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
7
4
67
A.Popyrin✓
5
6
79
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
78
6
A.Popyrin
66
3
