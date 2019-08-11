US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Berrettini VS G.Monfils
4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Gaël Monfils
US Open men - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
67
3
F.Tiafoe✓
79
6
