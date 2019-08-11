US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Berrettini VS G.Monfils

4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Gaël Monfils

US Open men - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
