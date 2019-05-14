US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Berrettini VS J.Thompson

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Jordan Thompson

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
25
Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
55
