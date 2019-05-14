US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Berrettini VS J.Thompson
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Jordan Thompson
US Open men - 29 August 2019
The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
M.Berrettini
1
2
2
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
65
77
4
77
6
D.Schwartzman
77
62
6
65
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
77
6
M.Baghdatis
1
64
3
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka✓
7
5
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
77
J.Thompson
3
64
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Thompson✓
68
6
7
J.Struff
710
4
5
