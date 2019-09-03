US Open men
Singles | Semifinal
M.Berrettini VS R.Nadal
6 September 2019 Starting from 23:30
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Rafael Nadal
US Open men - 06 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
View more matches
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Kokkinakis
A
R.Nadal✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
View more matches
