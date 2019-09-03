US Open men
Singles | Semifinal

M.Berrettini VS R.Nadal

6 September 2019 Starting from 23:30

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 06 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
